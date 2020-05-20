Season of art with Elizabeth Whelan

Discover your inner artist, find inspiration for a project, or further develop your technique by joining a special weekly workshop with acclaimed artist Elizabeth Whelan. Through the Vineyard Haven library, she is hosting a Zoom session every Wednesday during spring and summer to share her favorite tips, and to answer any questions. Join her from 11 am to noon to learn about topics such as drawing, painting, sketchbooks, art materials, collecting, composition, and much more. These workshops are suitable for all skill levels, or for anyone who would like to learn more about art. Contact Anne McDonough, amcdonough@clamsnet.org, to receive the Zoom access link. Visit bit.ly/whelanart for the season schedule.