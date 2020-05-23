Major flooding in downtown Oak Bluffs

1 of 4

The intersection of Circuit Avenue, Narragansett Avenue, and Kennebec Avenue flooded Saturday morning due to heavy rainfall.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Oak Bluffs police department snapped a photo of the flooding.

“We don’t see this everyday,” the post read.

There is also extensive flooding on Beach Road and Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.

Thomas Hodgson, a West Tisbury resident who is one of the Island’s weather data collectors for the National Weather Service, told The Times two inches of rain has fallen since 7 am this morning.

“It’s a great deal wetter now than it was when I went out at 11,” he said. “We’ve had 2 inches of rain since 7 am this morning. When I woke up at 7, there were a couple of teensy-weensy drops.”

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is predicting another heavy downpour for Dukes County this afternoon and the potential for even more flooding.

George Brennan contributed to this report.