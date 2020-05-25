‘Avenue of Flags’ commemorates Memorial Day

1 of 7

The annual “Avenue of Flags” at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tisbury honored the lives of those lost in the defense of our country.

At noon on Memorial Day, a number of veterans, current servicemembers, law enforcement, and members of the public gathered near the cemetery war monuments and held a small but heartfelt ceremony. Some folks lined up in their cars at the cemetery to witness the ceremony, as a commemorative wreath was laid on each of the monuments listing the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Former veterans service agent and American Legion commander Jo Ann Murphy thanked the folks who gathered to witness and take part in the ceremony, and noted that although the circumstances this year are different, she is happy the Town of Tisbury was able to do something to honor our fallen service members.

“I am sorry this is the way we have to remember Memorial Day, but the Legion thought it would be wrong to not do anything,” Murphy said.

Before the ceremony, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling played “Taps.”

The first wreath to be laid was the one remembering the lives lost in World War I, which women from the Coast Guard Auxiliary carried over and placed gently on the stone.

Murphy then laid a wreath on the World War II monument, which also contains names of service members who died in the Korean War.

The last wreath to be laid was the one dedicated to those who fought and gave their lives in the Vietnam War.