Tepid start for Vineyard storefronts

1 of 15

As part of phase one of the state’s reopening, a number of business types were able to reopen Monday, including retail storefronts and barbershops. But with the ongoing pandemic, the streets were quiet in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven where the Vineyard’s storefronts are concentrated.

Rainy Day owner Melissa Scammell is taking phone and online orders, but said business is “not even close” to what it should be for the time of year.

“We’re anxiously awaiting June 8 so we can open,” she said. “Hopefully it’ll be June 8.”

June 8 could mark the start of phase two, which barring any changes instituted by Gov. Charlie Baker will permit shoppers to enter retail establishments.

Claudia Canerdy, owner of Claudia Jewelry In Edgartown and Vineyard Haven, said she’s been busy getting prepared to open.

“I have worked a couple weeks to get it organized and ready,” she said. “I don’t expect much at all from curbside.”

She’s had two sales and two inquiries thus far — ”better than nothing” but not like Memorial Day weekends of old, she said.

She said she hasn’t even opened her Vineyard Haven store.

“I just can’t deal with more than one at a time at this point,” she said.

“There’s not a whole lot going on,” Brickman’s manager Vasska Fondren said. “Definitely not like Memorial days of the past.”

Edgartown Books manager Mathew Tombers was a bit more bullish. “It’s going well,” he said. “The phone has been ringing really regularly since 11 this morning.”

Tombers said he’s been leaving customers purchases outside the bookshop in blue bags.

Lazy Frog co-owner Jake Gifford said from Frisbees to cribbage, most items in the store are available online. The store is offering free delivery across the Vineyard. On Wednesday, Gifford said, the Lazy Frog will celebrate its 15th anniversary. The store opened Monday.

“There’s not a lot of people walking by,” he said.

Phase two will restart Frisbee golf on the Vineyard, he said, and with it the Frisbee golf leagues.

With those leagues sidelined, he said, “It’s been just a really weird time.”

With hair salons and barbers allowed to open in the first phase, there’s been a flurry of activity.

Gypsey Barber owner Kevin Brooks said it’s more costly now to cut hair as a new apron and new sets of gloves must be used for each haircut. Masks, of course, must also be worn.