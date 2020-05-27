55Plus: Up-Island Council on Aging – June 2020

The UICOA is starting to slowly open our office back up! We have been working remotely and handling all calls and issues as best we can. We are starting to have staggered days in the office, and assisting the public on an appointment-only basis.

In addition to other issues, if you find yourself needing something copied, faxed, or scanned, call us and we can be sure someone is in the office to assist you. We are also still doing our monthly food distribution from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Our outreach coordinator has been able to assemble a team of volunteers to help with the distribution, and we are so grateful for their help!

Our administrative assistant is sending out our quarterly newsletter and monthly calendar via email — if you’d like to be added to our email list, please send an email with your name to coa-clerk@westtisbury-ma.gov.

As of right now we don’t have any immediate plans to start up our activities and programming, but we are looking forward to getting back to those in the coming months — one day at a time! We miss all of our friends and visitors, and hope to see you all soon!