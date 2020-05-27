‘Walk Your Way’ for mental health

Help promote the importance of maintaining a healthy mindset for yourself, and support the mental health of your family, friends, and community. One way is to participate in ‘Walk Your Way,” an event developed by the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) to increase awareness of mental health. On Saturday, May 30, walk, run, or bike anywhere, at any time, for any distance, or enjoy a day of indoor activities, whether alone or with friends or family. To join the NAMI Martha’s Vineyard team, or to support teams like the MVRHS Peer Outreach Group, which is participating in the event, visit namiwalks.org/team/37498. Registration is free, but donations are welcome.