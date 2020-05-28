Island COVID-19 cases rise with new case

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the hospital’s confirmed case count to 27 – the second confirmed case in three days after a week of no new cases.

The hospital has tested 863 patients for COVID-19. Of those, 819 were negative and 17 are pending results. Island Health Care, along with Quest Diagnostics, is set to begin expanded testing on the Island with tests of frontline workers Friday at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School followed by a mass testing of whoever wants it throughout the summer.

The Island boards of health, which aggregate tests conducted off-Island, reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases to 29.

The rise in cases comes as the state relaxed restrictions on many businesses this week.

The boards of health are also reporting on eight additional “probable positive” cases, which are patients who tested positive for an antibody test.

Of those antibody tests, five are female and three are male. Two are aged 50-59, two are aged 40-49, two are 20 years old or younger, one is aged 60-69, and one is aged 20-29.

The hospital is only conducting antibody tests on its staff as part of a clinic trial. Hospital CEO Denise Schepici has said antibody tests are in “the research phase” and that DPH does not count positive antibody tests as positive COVID-19 tests.

At the state level Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported 74 new COVID-19-related deaths. There have been 6,547 total deaths across the state.

DPH also reported a 105 case rise from yesterday in confirmed cases, with 527 new cases, bringing the state total to 94,220. Massachusetts has performed 552,144 tests. There are currently 2,106 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Massachusetts.