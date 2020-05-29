Chiefs express ‘shock and dismay’ at Floyd murder

The Martha’s Vineyard Chiefs of Police Association issued a statement late Friday condemning the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The incident, which has incited riots and protests across the country, was captured on video. It shows officer Derek Chauvin, a now former Minneanapolis police officer, pressing his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

“As members of the Martha’s Vineyard Chiefs of Police Association (MVCOPA), we wanted to collectively express our shock and dismay at the senseless murder of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis. Like you, what we saw not only offend us, but also all the members of the Island police departments who serve you,” the statement, signed by the Island’s six chiefs of police, reads. “The actions and inactions of the on-scene Minneapolis officers violate the very tennents of our profession, and are entirely contrary to the ethical standards and training that we as police officers receive here in Massachusetts.

“As the leaders of your police departments, know that we stand with you as members of our Island community and would never tolerate brutality or social injustice in any form. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Floyd family.”

According to published reports, Chauvin was taken into custody Friday and charged with Floyd’s murder.