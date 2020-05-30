Peaceful protests planned for Sunday and Monday

Vineyarders will gather on Sunday from 10 am until noon in Dennis Alley Park (also known as Waban Park) in Oak Bluffs to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, According to a post on the Facebook page Islanders Talk.

And on Monday, organizers hope that Islanders will join them at Five Corners at 5 pm for seven minutes of silence and solidarity for Americans around the country “taking a knee” for Mr. Floyd. Organizers of both events urge participants to wear a mask and practice social distancing.