To the Editor:

It is my hope that the world will truly understand what I have always espoused to my children, that perspective is everything. It is important for each of us to understand one another’s viewpoint, particularly in decision-making. For so long, when a black or brown person mentions the impact of racism in our country, it is interpreted as us playing the race card.

It is my hope that recent events in our country have FINALLY outraged ALL AMERICANS enough to fully comprehend that white privilege is a constant threat to brown and black people. So many “Americans” were incensed when Colin Kaepernick took a knee in protest of police brutality toward black men. It was not done with malicious intent or disrespect to America, our flag, nor our anthem, but rather to create awareness of the injustices plaguing people of color. Black men being abused and mistreated by the police is nothing new … George Floyd’s dire consequences and Christian Cooper’s bizarre encounter have just made Americans open their eyes and hopefully have perspective of what it is like to exist in this country while being black.

It is my hope that people are equally as outraged by a white police officer taking a knee and forcibly constraining an unarmed, cuffed, black man, who was face-down on the ground on his stomach, laboring for air and begging for his life with the repeated utterance of “I cannot breathe.” White privilege resulted in the death of Colin Kaepernick’s football career as it did in the death of George Floyd … whatever his crime, his heinous end of life will never be justified.

It is my hope that EVERY AMERICAN will finally lend his or her voice and take action to truly Make America Great — I cannot say Again — because for many, we have not shared the idyllic American Dream that we were promised. It is time for EVERY AMERICAN to collectively denounce and obliterate racism.

It is my hope that we can ALL one day utter and believe that liberty and justice is for all and not just for a select few.

It is my hope that one day, people of color don’t have to have “the talk” with our children, particularly our black boys. That they can one day attend a barbeque, walk or jog the streets, wear their hoodie, play current music loudly, get into college without every white person thinking they are a token and an affirmative action check mark … merely trying to exist while being black.

It is my hope that the virulence plaguing us so disproportionately — both racism and COVID-19 — will stop attacking my people so relentlessly!

It is my hope that Dr. King’s dream will one day come true, and we shall each be judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin.

It is my hope that I will no longer have to be sick and tired of being sick and tired.

It is my hope that you will see that I too am America … that EVERY black and brown person is AMERICA … that our blood literally runs through the DNA of this country. That this land was made for both me and you!

It is my hope …

Naina Williams

Oak Bluffs