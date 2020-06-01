No new COVID-19 cases at hospital

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases Monday, keeping its total number of confirmed cases at 28.

The hospital has tested 935 patients for COVID-19 and there are five pending tests, according to the update. Of those, 902 are negative. There are also zero hospitalizations at the hospital, but the hospital has previously transferred three patients off-Island for COVID-related issues.

The Island boards of health, which aggregate tests conducted off-Island, reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases to 30.

On Sunday, the Island boards of health reported that of those confirmed cases, 18 are female and 12 are male. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, three are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

All of this comes as Island Health Care is conducting mass drive-through testing at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

After it’s first full testing, the drive-through has tested a total of 73 patients. Of those, zero tested positive, 22 tested negative, and 51 are pending results.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health reported that 18 of the confirmed cases are linked to another case and 26 of the confirmed cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. At least two cases are still being followed by public health officials and the boards of health were unable to contact one case. The new case reported on Sunday came after the expanded report was released on Friday.

The rise in cases comes as the state relaxed restrictions on many businesses this week.

The boards of health are also reporting on eight additional “probable positive” cases, which are patients who tested positive for an antibody test.

Of those antibody tests, five are female and three are male. Two are aged 50-59, two are aged 40-49, two are 20 years old or younger, one is aged 60-69, and one is aged 20-29.

The hospital is only conducting antibody tests on its staff as part of a clinic trial. Hospital CEO Denise Schepici has said antibody tests are in “the research phase” and that DPH does not count positive antibody tests as positive COVID-19 tests.

Six of the positive antibody cases are linked to another positive antibody test.