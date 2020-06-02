Meals donated to hospital and hospice workers

On Wednesday, June 3, Offshore Ale is partnering with Donate a Meal MV to give free meals to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and hospice workers. The event will span from 4:30-7:30 pm at Offshore Ale in Oak Bluffs.

To claim a meal, hospital or hospice workers may email Offshore Ale at offshorebrewpub@gmail.com by 1 pm on Wednesday. In the email, workers should identify what single selection they would like from the menu, their name, their affiliation/position with MV Hospital or the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, a contact number, and desired pick-up time between 4:30 and 7:30. The available menu selections are posted on Offshore’s Facebook page, which is accessible at https://www.facebook.com/events/761722887693952.

Donate a Meal MV is an initiative powered by Martha’s Vineyard Bank. To donate a meal, you can visit https://lift.mvbank.com/Donate-a-Meal_c_49.html and buy a certificate for $25, $50, or $100. These certificates are then redeemable in the form of meals for healthcare workers at The Barn & Bowl Bistro, Edgartown Pizza, Waterside, The Wharf Restaurant & Pub, Offshore Ale Co., and Art Cliff Diner. Any certificate purchasers will receive an email receipt of purchase and their funds will be processed through the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation.

“The spirit of what MV Bank is doing is to raise money to connect people on the frontline with meals and also get some money to the restaurants, so they’re solving two problems there,” said Phil McAndrews, owner of Offshore Ale. “They’re paying it forward, if you will.”

Offshore Ale is offering contactless pickup at their front doors. Upon arrival, participants should call Offshore at 508-693-2626 or text 774-836-4956 to inform Offshore of their arrival. Offshore will confirm participants’ orders via text or email and will inform participants when to meet at the door with a donated meal.