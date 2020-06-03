Chilmark: New gallery of fine art

As some of you know, our dear Zero, a 15-plus-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, passed away a month ago. Zero so enjoyed his life on this Island, from the beaches to the Edgartown library, he was welcomed with open arms, even adorning Lisa Vanderhoop’s Vineyard Seadogs calendar as a February inset two years running, due to the heart shape of red hair on his head. Two weeks ago we were lucky to find a 2-year-old puppy mill rescue, and bring a younger Cavalier home to our other puppy mill rescue, now 12. Everyone is doing so much better. As Nick Thorne of Island Water Systems remarked, “You can’t out-love a dog.”

All the dogs have had their last Lucy Vincent Beach walks until September. Beach stickers are available online at bit.ly/2ZXc7EM.

Last weekend, an unfamiliar car pulled in, and out popped a facemasked Ali Flanders with my Kickstarter award, my first box of Salt Rock Chocolates, “Handmade Up-Island.” Made my weekend yummy. Look for them at the West Tisbury Farmers Market, held at the Ag Hall, beginning Saturday, June 13, 9 am to noon.

Colin Ruel has finished updating his grandmother Roberta Morgan’s store into the Ruel Gallery, for now open by appointment only. Learn more and see his work at ruelgallery.com. Nettie Kent’s (Ruel’s wife) jewelry will also be for sale at the gallery, and can be found on her website.

Menemsha stores you can shop online: the-copperworks.com, menemshablues.com, and benjaminmccormick.com.

The Chilmark General Store should be opening in the next week with an online, limited takeout menu plus pizza; adding grocery takeout later in June. In the meantime, get takeout in Menemsha: Larsen’s is open 10 am to 5 pm, call 508-645-2680; Menemsha Fish Market, menemshafishmarket.net, call all orders in from 11 am to 5 pm; Menemsha Texaco, expanded daily hours 8 am to 4 pm, call in orders before 3 pm at 508-645-2641 or email squidrow@vineyard.net; the Galley is open 11 am to 3 pm, place online orders at menemshagalley.e-tab.com/galley#!/order-type and expect about a 20-minute wait. Menemsha Deli is open Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, closed Sundays, see menemshadeli.com or order at 508-955-9471.

Order your Allen Farm meat online at allenfarm.com/2020/05/online-ordering-now-available/.

The Chilmark Tavern is open for takeout dinner and meal kits from 5 pm most evenings. Order online at chilmarktavern.com or by phone 508-645-9400.

Although Jan Buhrman’s Kitchen Porch is located at the airport park, you will be able to pick up for her upcoming Stock Your Pantry and Fridge program, or just enjoy a virtual cooking class online, see kitchenporch.com.

On Wednesday, June 10, from noon to 6 pm, the town election polls will be open at the Chilmark Community Center at 520 South Road.

Check out Tea Lane Farm’s online Plant Sale at tealanefarm.com/order-pickup.

Beetlebung Farm’s honor-system farm stand is open daily, except Friday. Only one person at a time in the farm stand, please. Shop online at beetlebungfarm.square.site for curbside pickup.

Order online from Grey Barn at thegreybarnandfarm.com/farmshop.

Mermaid Farm has veggie plants, cheeses, raw milk, lassis, yogurt, beef and lamb.

North Tabor Farm summer CSA info is on their Facebook page. Sign up for their newsletter at northtaborfarm.com/contact, and order their organic chickens at northtaborfarm.com/farmstand.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is accepting visitors, learn more at nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Island drive-through testing for COVID-19 has begun; please read bit.ly/IslandTests.

The Yard’s free twice-weekly dance classes continue through June from the West Tisbury library online Mondays, 2 to 3 pm, and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 am. Write to wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. Also check the Yard alumni offerings at dancetheyard.org/yard-alumni-offerings.

Chilmark library’s Weekly Read-Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. Crafts with Irene can be accessed here: vimeo.com/414908823. Join local poet Donald Nitchie on Friday, June 5, from 4 to 5:30 pm for a Poetry Workshop with in-class writing exercises using poems as models. Write tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up for all adult online programs. For info see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

If you’ve just arrived and are self-quarantining or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance after you provide basic information at bit.ly/2wKhxa4. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

If you’re on Facebook, check out It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.