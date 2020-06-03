Coming up at the West Tisbury library

Andy Herr will teach the first session in a five-week online Beginner Ukulele Class via Zoom, courtesy of the West Tisbury library on Thursday, June 4, at 5 pm. If you have a ukulele at home and would like to learn the basics, this class is for you. Marvel at yourself as you learn to play your first three or four chords, enabling you to accompany yourself and others (at a safe physical distance for now) on tens of thousands of songs. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Friday, June 5, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Also on Friday at 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. You will need a chair for some of the movements. Kanta will be leading her class on both Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. Friday, June 5, at 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead an online Poetry Workshop via Zoom. This is a more or less traditionally structured workshop discussion of each poet's work, finishing up with a reading by each poet of a finished, favorite poem of their own. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up. On June 5 at 5 pm, Andy Herr will teach the first session in a five-week online Music Theory Class via Zoom. This class is designed for those who have learned some basics on an instrument, and would like to understand the underlying theory behind the music played with that instrument. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Saturday, June 6, at 10 am, the West Tisbury hosts Jen Burkin as she leads an online painting class for kids ages 5 to 12. Jen will continue teaching online kids’ painting classes on Tuesdays at 4:30 pm and Saturdays at 10 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Monday, June 8, at 5 pm, join the library for virtual Sci-Fi Book Club with librarian and lifelong sci-fi nerd Alexandra Pratt. Check the library website for titles. All readings will be available online for free. Email apratt@clamsnet.org to join. Also on Monday, June 8, at 7 pm, Niki Patton leads monthly Writers Read via Zoom. This event features community members reading short original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. Critique to follow reading is optional. If you would like to be a reader or just attend as a listener, contact Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

Heather Capece will lead an online Watercolor Class for teens and adults, on Tuesday, June 9, at 3:30 pm. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Wednesday, June 10, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Jane Austen virtual book groups will run continuously through the summer. “Sense and Sensibility” starts next, in late June. Contact Dee Leopold at dleopold@clamsnet.org to hear more and to sign up.