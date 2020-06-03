Dogs forbidden at Lambert’s Cove Beach

The West Tisbury Board of Health has prohibited dogs from Lambert’s Cove Beach. In a May 28 decision, the board cited lapses in waste cleanup and leashing as reasons behind the prohibition. Free-roaming dogs undermine social distancing at the beach, the notice states. West Tisbury Animal Control Officer Anthony Cordray said there have also been some dog fights on the beach. The ban will remain in effect “until such time as the board agrees that COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat to the community,” the notice states.