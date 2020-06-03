Haikus from Coronavirus Time

Pandemic book list

Grabbed from a healthier time

Still not compelling

–Nancy Aronie

Planting this season

Gardenia in the garden

Six eyes will see it.

–Kate Feiffer

First I lifted weights

But before long I was all:

“Mint julep sans pants!”

–Nicki Galland

Yesterday, zoom, zoom

Away I went, boat, bus, plane

Now I Zoom in place

–Melissa Hackney

One perfect pear, one

Car trip up-Island; two new

Thrills that last all day

–Jamie Kageleiry

Everything bagels,

Bread, pear-almond cake: our role

in the run on flour.

–Laura Roosevelt

Fresh free friendly aisles

Food for joyful gatherings

Until smiles deadened

–Cathy Walthers

The authors of these haikus are writers and year-round Island residents.

The Poet’s Corner is seeking haikus related to this era of coronavirus. The haiku is a short poem of just three lines, the first and third of which have five syllables; the middle line has seven. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.