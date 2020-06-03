Reach out with M.V. Center for Living

Stay connected with the Island’s senior community through a variety of programs online or by phone. The M.V. Center for Living offers group activities for ages 55 and over, such as virtual chats, yoga and fitness classes, music sessions, bingo games, technology tips, art workshops, and much more. These ways to engage with fellow seniors are available every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm. Visit mvcenter4living.org/zoom to learn how to join on Zoom or by phone, and to view the calendar of programs. You can also send an email to contact@mvcenter4living.org, or call 508-783-3735.