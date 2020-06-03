Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

I believe many people are completely overwhelmed in all aspects of life right now. Protests, riots, coronavirus, financial insecurity, while America is crumbling before our eyes.

When I was 6 years old, my mother remarried; she married a man who, much like my father, uncles, and grandfather, was part of the village that raised me. He is black and my mother is white. He taught me so much about our African roots, among other things about life that I would never have access to it if it weren’t for him. Six years later, my younger sister was born. I was acutely aware of how racism is alive and well in Brazil, but it wasn’t until I witnessed the ramifications in the lives of the people I love that I started to stand up against it.

In 2017, I went to Brazil to spend three weeks; I needed to change my maiden name to my married name, which involved going to various government buildings, and I allocated most of the time to tend to bureaucracy. My younger sister was with me for all of it, and every time she saw me get frustrated, question the system, and demand better answers, she would point out how she would never be able to speak in that way.

One evening we went to this particularly fancy bakery in the neighborhood where my family resides in Curitiba, Paraná. I asked my sister how frequently she went to that place, and she said that ever since an unfortunate incident happened, she stopped going. She told me that a white lady at the register had refused to accept money from her hands, and that my mother had to pick the money up to pay for their order. I don’t think I had ever been as angry for someone else’s pain as I was at that moment. The woman in question was working that night, and I asked to speak with the manager. I proceeded to tell him what had happened and how appalled I was that such behavior was acceptable in his establishment. Of course, he was apologetic, including to my sister, who at this point was outside. Regardless of his expressed remorse and apology, I felt powerless, and that what I had said was in vain, because I couldn’t remove that painful memory from my sister nor guarantee that it wouldn’t happen again.

I went back to my mother’s house and expressed my anger. She told me so many cases that had happened over the years in my stepfather’s life, the promotion at his job that went to the white guy who didn’t have the qualifications that he did, how he always has to be dressed in a certain way in their neighborhood because whenever he wore gym clothes, people would cross the street in fear.

The reason why I am writing about this is that much of the consistent violence toward African Americans in America is not different from what happens to blacks in Brazil, and also because if anything, all that is happening has made me realize that I don’t want things to go back to the way they were before this pandemic. I want them to be better for everyone, because public health and racial and socioeconomic disparities are so intertwined there is no possible way to separate them. Racism and prejudice and poverty are public health issues. We don’t get comfortable solutions to uncomfortable problems.

There are many protests happening in Brazil right now due to the many lives taken by Brazilian police during the pandemic. The disdain that the current president is showing for the lives of those who trusted him to make Brazil a better country has motivated people to go to the streets to protest in the middle of a pandemic, when Brazil is an epicenter. On May 30, there was also another protest happening in Brazil’s capital, a white-supremacist protest, and the police didn’t do anything to contain nor stop it, but had no problem exhibiting violence at the protest by people calling for a fair state, protesting the dictatorship that is clearly part of the current’s president agenda. Brazilians are protesting in solidarity with the African Americans in the U.S., and also because they are all too aware of the cruelty of a genocidal and eugenic state. With or without a pandemic, there are black people who are in permanent social isolation in jails, in life experiences, there are black and poor people who need to leave to work even in the middle of a pandemic. So between dying at the hands of the state or dying fighting for life, I believe that these people are in the right to choose how, when, and where they will protest.

I read, because I couldn’t watch the video, that George Floyd called out for his mama in his last moments. I can’t stop thinking about that. The fact that he evoked his mother in a moment of desperation says so much. I can’t imagine how difficult it is to be a parent right now who just wants to protect their child from scary times and wants to see them enjoy their childhood. We have this opportunity to raise a generation to care more deeply about protecting people who are vulnerable or different or disadvantaged in a way generations before us have not cared about them. I believe anyone who has any form of a platform needs to speak out right now, as well as be an ally in any way they can, and that is what I am doing. I am reading, I am learning, listening, donating my money to various funds designated to the cause and committed to do and be better. I am not writing this for pats on the back or acknowledgement or affirmation. It is because I am not interested in being a passive ally, no matter where in the world I reside.