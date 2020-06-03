A time for quiet contemplation

To the Editor:

This Saturday, June 6, is National Trails Day, an opportunity to celebrate the great outdoors. For the past quarter-century the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank has recognized Trails Day with a cross-Island hike. It has proven quite popular, but this year, like so much in life, the hike has been canceled due to coronavirus.

I plan to take my own cross-Island hike this Saturday, from Second Bridge to Manaquayak Preserve, meandering through Land Bank and Sheriff’s Meadow and State Forest properties. Thank goodness they are open for all, especially during this pandemic.

My intent is to make this solemn, solo expedition in memory of the 100,000-plus Americans who have died from COVID-19. I recognize the financial pain wrought by the economic shutdown induced by the pandemic. And I want to reflect on the untimely death of George Floyd, which has brought such upheaval across our country.

This is neither a fundraiser nor public relations campaign. Rather, it is my effort to come to grips with the tragic consequences brought on by this epidemic. No one knows how our current situation will play out, but I believe it deserves contemplation and consideration.

Thomas Dresser

Oak Bluffs