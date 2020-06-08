Ag Fair rebounds as virtual experience

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society will hold a 2020 fair after all. It will be virtual.

Ag Society trustees opted to cancel the fair in April due to dangers posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many details of the virtual fair are still developing, but two concrete elements are the barn and hall exhibits.

From cows to crafts to flowers, these will be judged based on three submitted photographs as opposed to in person. Other elements taking shape are a display of historic fair footage and a virtual concert series. Ag Society hall manager Janice Haynes and Ag Society coordinator and data manager Kristy Rose have spearheaded planning for the revamped fair.

“We both separately were devastated and both started brainstorming for how we could make something happen,” Haynes said.

Haynes said she was particularly excited about historic films that will be curated by Ag Society historian Susan Klein.

“She was instrumental in gathering those,” Haynes said.

Part and parcel with that footage, Haynes said some sort of message board for memories and photos from attendees is in the works.

Andy Herr, entertainment director, will put together virtual concerts for the fair, Haynes said.

Rose said some judged exhibits will be excluded for practical reasons. Baked goods and most vegetables will be off the list for virtual judging because they can’t be tasted or thoroughly examined. Fair entries will be accepted starting July 1, she said. Virtual ribbons will be awarded to winners and their entries will be displayed online in a special gallery. A detailed fair booklet will be released shortly with descriptions of the rules for various virtual categories. Entries will be subject to a $2 fee for the virtual fair, in part to offset revenue losses from the absence of the traditional fair. Tee shirts and posters will be sold via a virtual poster shack and instructional 4H and fiber craft videos are expected.

“We’re really excited,” Haynes said.

Ag Society executive director Kristina West said a poster created by artist Robin Nagle was selected for the fair. Nagle was a finalist for the original poster contest and made last minute modifications to her poster (masks on barnyard animals) that was in accord with the virtual fair.

Rose said the signboard message on Nagle’s poster captures the theme of the virtual fair, “staying home on the farm.”

West later added that the lifetime memberships to the Ag Society will be offered for a limited time only.

“During the month of July, lifetime memberships will be available for purchase for $1,000 each,” she wrote. “Get lifetime access to the fair as well as discounts and advanced reservations on other events. Become a part of the Society.”

As part of its introduction to the forthcoming fair booklet, the virtual fair committee requested support.

“Please consider becoming a member, purchasing some merchandise or making a donation through the poster shack or fair entry so the Agricultural Society can continue to support our farmers and hold future fairs for another 161 years,” the committee wrote.

Both Haynes and Rose said volunteers for the virtual fair are welcome.