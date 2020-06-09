Nine days of no new confirmed cases

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases Tuesday marking nine days since the last confirmed case on Island.

In its daily update, the hospital reported 1103 patients have been tested for COVID-19. Of those 28 tested positive, 1,042 tested negative, and 33 are pending results.

The boards of health, which aggregates confirmed cases tested off-Island, adds two additional cases, bringing the Island total to 30.

Island Health Care (IHC), which is conducting testing at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has tested 436 patients with zero positives as of Tuesday.

The community health center, in cooperation with Quest Diagnostics, town health agents, and others, is set to give a test to whoever wants one on the Island. Of the IHC tests, 378 are negative, and 58 are pending results.

This comes as the state is seeing a general downward trend in positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 and as the state enters phase two, dubbed “cautious,” of its reopening plan.

Speaking to reporters at the New Balance factory in Lawrence, which has made over one million masks to help in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said public health data on COVID-19 is trending in a positive direction.

Baker also said the rate of positive tests in Massachusetts is at 4.9 percent and there are 1,462 patients that are hospitalized with COVID-19.

“That’s obviously a very significant reduction,” Baker said. “We continue to anticipate and hope that we see those positive trends as we continue to move forward in phase two.”

The state reported 193 new cases and 38 new deaths Tuesday. The state has tested 653,398 patients with 103,626 positives, which includes probable positives.

The state also reports on probable cases. The total number of probable cases is 3,871 and probable deaths are 136.

The number of confirmed positives on the Island has stayed at 30 since the hospital reported a new confirmed case on May 31. Of those, 18 are male and 12 are female. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, three are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. As of Thursday, the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases rose to 15, of which 12 are positive antibody tests and three symptomatically positive.

Of those nine are female and six are male. Of the 15 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, three are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are less than 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health reported that 19 of the 30 confirmed cases are linked to another case. Of the 30 cases, 28 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.