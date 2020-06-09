Tisbury firefighters respond to garage fire

Tisbury firefighters responded to a garage fire on West Spring Street Tuesday at about 8:05 pm.

Nadine Barrett, a neighbor, told The Times she heard an explosion after the fire was underway. “I was outside looking at the smoke and she said, ‘Something’s on fire.’ I said. ‘I know I smell it’,” Barrett said. “I heard: ‘Boom!’ Something blew up.”

Barrett described the building as a garage used by the homeowner as a paint shop where he works on cars.

The garage appears to have been gutted by the blaze. The fire is not far from the town’s Emergency Services Facility, which houses the fire department.

This is a developing story.