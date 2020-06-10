Dining in the park is no longer on menu

Adam Epstein, a part-time Island resident and promoter of Beach Road Weekend, has pulled the plug on a short-lived idea to offer al fresco dining in Vineyard Haven’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Epstein did not elaborate on his reason during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Tisbury board of selectmen, but simply said when the agenda item came up, “We’re going to take that off the table. It’s not something we can pull off,” he said.

In a followup interview Wednesday morning, Epstein said there was support for the project among restaurants and he was hearing positive comments, but apparently selectmen were hearing from families with children opposed to the idea.

“[The parents] want to have a place for their kids to run and get outside,” Epstein said. “By putting in a semi-permanent installation, they felt we were going to take something away from kids.”

Prior to the meeting, he heard from town leaders about the mounting objections. “[The selectmen] decided they wanted to commit to having that possibility available when it becomes safe and available,” he said of children using the fields. “I’m definitely disappointed. The restaurants we were working with are also disappointed. This was going to be a one-year opportunity in this unique environment.”

Word of Epstein’s outdoor dining idea emerged Friday and immediately generated feedback from the public — positive and negative. Some people like selectman Jeff Kristal praised it as “outside the box” thinking. “This is not summer as usual. This is an out-of-the-box idea,” Kristal said. “I applaud Adam and anyone else who steps forward with this kind of innovative idea.”

Just after the item appeared on the board of selectmen’s agenda posted Friday, Epstein sent out an email blast to restaurants to gauge interest for what he was calling the Vineyard Social at Veterans Memorial Park.

“[The] immediate need is gauging interest, especially by the Island’s restaurant industry [and] by private chefs/caterers now offering curated meals for at-home enjoyment,” the email sent out by Epstein stated.

In a brief conversation about the concept at that time, Epstein said many of the Vineyard Haven restaurants have no room to provide outdoor dining. “This would give them that opportunity,” he said.

Meals would have been served during fixed seating times, which would allow restaurants to plan and deliver meals to the site, he said.

The concept was to set up 50 to 100 18-by-18 foot semi-private dining sites surrounded by low-profile picket fences. Tents would be on hand for inclement weather and another tent would act as a final staging area for meals.

The goal was to “create a COVID safe outdoor dining experience for restaurants to offer to their customers” and a “social experience in Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven for local residents and summer visitors to enjoy al fresco dining,” according to the email.

Epstein also suggested a small stage for Island musicians to provide music, movie screens to show films, and a bar and beverage station.

In online comments, some accused Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment, of attempting to use public property to make money for his company. Epstein explained he was putting up $55,000 for the tables and fences with no guarantee of recouping the money.

Epstein said that cynicism and skepticism is disappointing. “That’s a pretty regular pattern of attack from people who can’t believe there is something altruistic in what we do,” he said. He said the idea was to help Island restaurants make as much as possible — money they count on to survive the Island offseason and that’s been severely handicapped by the pandemic.

Previously, selectmen have discussed the idea of closing off part of Main Street for outdoor dining, but that idea hasn’t gained much traction.

After hearing Epstein was no longer moving forward, selectmen chair Melinda Loberg suggested that perhaps the town could put picnic tables in town parks. There wasn’t much comment about that idea and DPW director Kirk Metell was no longer on the Zoom call when she asked about the possibility.

Moments later, the board discussed Beach Road Weekend, which was canceled for this summer because of COVID-19. The board unanimously approved Epstein’s request to schedule July 16-18 for the 2021 three-day concert, which Epstein said will be called Beach Road 350 in honor of the town’s 350th birthday celebration.