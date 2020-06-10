Edgartown: Honoring students and teachers

Did you hear the parade for the MVRHS seniors on Sunday? Or see it? Wow. It was so much fun. I had a ton of homework to do, and had forgotten that it was happening until late morning. I have come to have low expectations for the year 2020. Who hasn’t? I wasn’t too enthralled with the idea of skipping out on all my homework, but wouldn’t miss out on what would have been Amelia’s graduation day. So off we went, beach chairs and blankets in tow, because it was a chilly afternoon. The seniors and their families lined up along Beach Road, sort of in pods; the whole group broken up into small groups, with lots of space in between. We heard the parade long before we saw it. Sirens are loud, and I’m pretty sure just about every emergency vehicle on-Island was there for our kids that afternoon.

It was magic. Pure, unadulterated magic. I even got teary. Everyone was so happy. I haven’t seen so much joy and smiles in months. I can’t tell you what it meant to have everyone put in so much effort for our graduates. They have been so disappointed this year. All these years of schoolwork, sports, music, dance, clubs, community service, and everything else they did that culminates in senior year special events and graduation. COVID-19 took so much away from them, and there has been a definite sense of disappointment surrounding everyone. But the parade lifted that COVID cloud and blew it far out to sea, and gave us such a special memory on what would have been graduation day. They will still have a very private graduation ceremony, with immediate family only, in July. But this was such a small-community kind of wonderful that we are so lucky to get here. My mama heart is full.

Among the other groups of people we are celebrating is an amazing group of teachers and staff who are retiring from the Edgartown School this year. Among the retirees this year are longtime science teacher David Faber, resource room teacher Diane Smadbeck, second grade ESP Deb Meyerhoff, middle school social studies teacher Pati Nelson, instrumental teacher Zachary Tileston, and food service worker Stacey Gouldrup. David Faber is definitely the patriarch of the retirees, if not the school, having worked there since September 1986. Yup, that’s a whopping 34 years at the Edgartown School. He’s so young now, he must have been a toddler when he started working there. Diane Smadbeck is next in line, championing and celebrating students’ efforts for 26 years. Pati Nelson has been bringing creativity, crafts, and color to social studies and the 5-6 wing since 2003; Zach Tileston (Mr. T) has brought music into the lives of all of us since 2004. Stacey Gouldrup also joined the staff that year, helping to make the yummiest meals in town for the past 16 years. And last but not least, Deb Meyerhoff has been on the job in the K-2 wing, arguably the craziest but most fun wing of the school, since 2006.

There are changes in staff every year in our building. But this year seems to be bringing much bigger shifts than normal. Congratulations to all. I’m willing to bet that we will see many of these faces back in our classrooms in the coming years, as retirees have a habit of coming back to sub from time to time. Congratulations and best wishes to all the retirees this year. You’ll all be missing out on the excitement in September as we enter Education Phase 2 of the COVID Era.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Lucia Hayman on June 8, Jen Passafiume on June 12, and Kara Thibodeau on June 14.

I also want to send big congratulations wishes out to Kara and Jonathan Thibodeau, and big brothers Ethan and Zeke, as they welcomed a new member to the family; Leroy James arrived on May 31, weighing in at 8 pounds and 21.5 inches. All are doing well, and Kara is officially, severely outnumbered. As I told her, it is a good thing she is an adventurous spirit. She’s going to be on her toes for many years to come. Blessings to all.

Good luck to all of the establishments opening up again this week. My niece works at the Hob Knob Inn, and has been itching to get guests back. She thrives on the hospitality business. If you venture out to patio dining or travel anywhere, please remember to practice social distancing, wear masks, and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

And in these painful and distressing times, please be good to one another. Stand up for the good. Stand up against the bad. Love and support each other. We only go around once. Make it count.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.