Neighborhood Convention donates $1,000 to food programs

Because they have not held any meetings since March, the Martha’s Vineyard Neighborhood Convention officers began looking for meaningful ways to contribute to the Island’s immediate needs during this time of coronavirus pandemic, a press release from the officers says. The officers and members at large agreed that supporting agencies that provide food to families and individuals would be a good choice.

A $400 donation was made to the Island Food Pantry, and a $600 donation was made to the Good Shepherd Parish food distribution program. “Our admiration for each agency’s dedication and effort exceeds our contribution,” the release says. “We are honored to participate, and we are mindful that without your faithfulness, we could do nothing.”

Neighborhood Convention members include treasurer Patricia Correia, as well as Sofia Anthony, Mary-Jean Miner, Barbara Bennett, Carole Early, Arline Harkness, Penny Hinkle, Leigh Smith, and Susan Waldrop.