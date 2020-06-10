Oak Bluffs to tackle reduced town meeting warrant

Oak Bluffs voters will review a $32 million proposed budget at the Tabernacle on Tuesday, June 16, at 6 pm, with special and annual town meeting warrants to be considered.

In order to expedite the meeting process and reduce the amount of time people have to congregate, Oak Bluffs voted to reduce the annual town meeting warrant from 38 articles to 20. On the special town meeting warrant are articles for improvements at the Oak Bluffs School, including replacing the roof and HVAC system, totaling approximately $93,000 (a portion will come out of free cash, and the rest will come from the premium on bond account). On the warrant for the annual town meeting, voters will again decide whether to fund the renovation and reconstruction of a new town hall on School Street — which now has a $13.4 million price tag. The project would be funded through a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion, which is a temporary hike in property taxes. Town officials did not immediately respond to inquiries on what the effects would be on the average taxpayer.

Voters will decide on approving $815,000 to purchase or take by eminent domain a half-acre of land from Eversource directly across from the Barn Bowl & Bistro. The other article is for $510,000 to construct a 50-space park and ride lot on town land, on the corner of County Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The project would be funded by another debt exclusion.

Another article includes $2.7 million for replacing sidewalks and other infrastructure in the downtown area.