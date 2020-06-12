Farm Pond sea serpent slithers into 2020

A familiar face recently appeared in Oak Bluffs. Vanessa, the sea serpent who spends her summers lurking the depths of Farm Pond, has returned home once again. For 36 summers, Vanessa has surfaced to inspire feelings of magic and mystery among Island visitors and locals alike.

The serpent’s caretaker, Amelie Loyot, explains why Vanessa’s stays are never permanent. “Each year, with a little bit of fall magic, Vanessa turns back into a sea serpent and leaves the pond to travel the world,” Loyot said.

Vanessa traditionally makes her return on Memorial Day weekend, when she hears the Island pinkletinks sing. However, the serpent felt it best to practice some caution this year. “She wanted to hold off a bit, to make sure it was safe,” Loyot said.

Loyot took to the Facebook group, Islanders Talk, to announce Vanessa’s reappearance. An attached photo shows the serpent clad in a purple face mask. “Vanessa and I chatted about it, and we decided this was the safest thing to do,” Loyot said. “We don’t know if the virus affects sea serpents.”

More than anything, Vanessa is relieved to have finally returned to the Island. “She just couldn’t wait to be home,” Loyot said.

The members of Islanders Talk were equally ecstatic to hear of Vanessa’s return. Loyot’s announcement currently boasts more than 400 likes and assorted positive reactions. Many shared their excitement in the form of comments, expressing how dearly they missed Vanessa during the off-season.

“I’ve been wondering if she’d have to ‘stay at home’ all summer,” Islanders Talk member Diane Whittier commented. Another Facebook user, Wilson Kerr, affectionately referred to the serpent as “Nessie.” “My kids went nuts spotting her return the other day,” Kerr commented. “Thank you!!!!!”

Vanessa’s longtime fans will tell you that she doesn’t spend the whole summer alone. Each Independence Day weekend, the serpent is joined by one of her many children. Blaze, a slightly smaller sea dragon, has accompanied Vanessa for the past few years. Onlookers can expect to see him this July, and according to Loyot, he will “absolutely” be COVID-19 ready.