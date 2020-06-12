State announces $5 million for outdoor dining

The state is making $5 million in grant funding available to help cities and towns “quickly launch or expand improvements to sidewalks, curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, safe mobility and renewed commerce,” according to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

During a press conference Thursday, Polito said the funding was made available after listening to local officials trying to help their town’s businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds will be used to help calm roadways, modify sidewalks, and repurpose parking to support curbside pickup and street retail.

This comes as the state is in phase two of its reopening plan which allows for outdoor dining and as Island towns develop protocols for restaurants to open as the Island enters summer.

“Many of these businesses that have suffered great losses since March, so this is an exciting new opportunity and partnership. These streets are crucial public spaces and when used safely and well can be a key ingredient in a mindful COVID-19 recovery process, as well as help to make our communities more resilient for the future,” Polito said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will oversee the program as the $5 million will be awarded in grants as small as $5,000 and as large as $300,000.

MassDOT will award grants to projects that repurpose parking to support curbside pickup and outdoor dining.