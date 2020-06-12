Woods Hole residents denounce early ferry and trucks

An old battlefront reignited Thursday night at a virtual hearing when Woods Hole denizens gave Steamship Authority brass an earful about an early morning freight boat and the truck noise that stems from it. Vineyarders defended the early boat as logistically essential. For its 2021 operating schedule, the SSA has proposed a 5:30 am freight boat, namely the MV Governor, which will only carry trucks under 40-feet long. Woods Hole residents shaped their distaste for that early boat into a petition that triggered the hearing.

As they have perennially, Woods Hole residents, particularly those who live along Woods Hole Road, said the daybreak din of braking and downshifting trucks degrades their quality of life. And as they also have year in and year out, Vineyarders said the commercial impact of nixing the early ferry was too great for an Island that cannot receive cargo 24 hours a day.

Former SSA attorney Steve Sayers, who moderated the hearing, said at the outset a special task force meant to troubleshoot such issues, though still in its formative stages, once again has forward momentum after stalling when the pandemic struck. Neither he, nor any other SSA official, voiced a position on the early boat or the trucks connected with it. Sayers did say the SSA plans to deploy decibel measuring instruments to evaluate truck noise once the ferry line’s fiscal state improves.

Melinda Loberg, chair of the Tisbury selectmen, said “crucial goods and services” are conveyed by the early boat.

“I live near the port and can hear, like probably the people in Woods Hole, the backup beeps of trucks loading and unloading,” she said. “I know that we’ve all chosen the place where we live and there are some impacts from that decision and I know that some of them are negative, both for us and for you in Falmouth, in Woods Hole. I also just want to remind people that if you live on the mainland, your roads operate 24/7. If you live on the Island, your roads are limited to a certain number of hours of the day and travel cannot happen before 5:30 [am] or after 9:45 [pm], when the Steamship Authority has its regular schedule. So we have to pack a lot into a shorter period of time and I am just in favor of keeping that boat for the businesses and people of Martha’s Vineyard.”

Artist Jonathan Goldman, who lives in Woods Hole, said justification for early trucks carrying important products “never seems to pan out in my mind.”

Goldman went on to say he’d “really like to know what those are” and argued he could abide “time-sensitive” medical products delivered to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital at that hour “but if they’re not life-saving devices” he questioned the urgency and utility of the early run across Vineyard Sound.

He described the SSA as historically unreceptive to the concerns of Woods Hole residents about trucks and early boats.

“From the Woods Hole perspective, for countless years, this is falling on deaf ears,” he said.

John Gore, who said he lives on Woods Hole Road near the intersection of Church Street, expressed displeasure with trucks noise and speed.

“We’re unable to use our front bedroom because of the noise of trucks,” he said. Gore said noise comes not just from trucks headed to the ferry terminal but from trucks exiting it. Those trucks “accelerate through their gears” and create noise and danger, he said

“It’s just amazing to me that there’s not been an accident,” he said.

Woods Hole resident Damien Kuffler called for a rewrite of the Enabling Act to provide greater accountability and oversight in general and specifically more rights to Falmouth beyond being a means to fulfill the ferryline’s mission.

Becky Conners, general manager at Sands of Time Inn & Harbor House, who lives at the intersection of Church Street and Woods Hole Road, said she’s had “many close calls” with trucks crossing the road to get to work.

Conners described the downshifting sounds made by trucks headed to the terminal as “horrible, loud, jarring” and said she cannot use the front bedrooms in her house.

Dukes County commissioner Christine Todd spoke against eliminating the early freight boat. Among other negative effects, Todd said loss of the boat would further increase the already inflated transportation costs for Vineyard cargo. Todd was unsold on suggestions raised at the hearing that the problem could be solved by channeling Vineyard freight through New Bedford. Todd questioned the residency of hearing attendees, claiming they were meddling in affairs in which they had no legitimate stake.

“I’m sympathetic to the position of the community of Woods Hole. We’re up to 62 participants who are on this call, many of whom I think, or some of whom, aren’t from Woods Hole [and] are trying to determine how 17,000 plus Islanders are affected by this and so that concerns me very much.”

Dukes County commissioner Keith Chatinover was in accord with Todd.

“The 5:30 boat must continue to operate and it must continue to operate from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard,” he said. “We have heard as commissioners from countless local vendors who provide goods and services that the 5:30 freight boat is critical to goods and trucks getting on the Island — not only on the Island, but then off of the Island in a timely manner so they’re not causing congestion an hour before people are out and about. And like Christine I sympathize with the people in Woods Hole and I really understand that you may not think this is an ideal scenario.”

Woods Hole resident Nathaniel Trumbull, a longtime SSA critic, spoke at length. Among his arguments were that the SSA “mismanaged” a previous New Bedford freight experiment and has refused to issue an RFP for another attempt.

“This smacks of protectionism,” he said and he added the argument the SSA won’t survive through the winter if some traffic is syphoned off is an “antiquated” concept. He said a New Bedford freight route might alleviate traffic volumes on the Vineyard and provide the security of “redundancy.”

Sayers said all the evening’s comments, coupled with any written commentary, will be compiled into a report and presented to the SSA board for consideration.