Island has gone 15 days without a new case

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has not reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in 15 days. As of Monday, the hospital has tested 1,204 patients, with 28 positives, 1,171 negatives, and 5 pending results.

The boards of health, which aggregates confirmed cases tested off-Island, adds two additional cases, bringing the Island total to 30.

Island Health Care (IHC), which is conducting testing at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has tested 857 patients, with 0 positives, 675 negatives, and 182 pending results as of Saturday.

The community health center, in cooperation with Quest Diagnostics, town health agents, and others, is set to give a test to whoever wants one on the Island.

The number of confirmed positives on the Island has stayed at 30 since the hospital reported a new confirmed case on May 31. Of those, 18 are male and 12 are female. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, three are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older. The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. As of Thursday, the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases rose to 15, of which 12 are positive antibody tests and three are symptomatically positive.

Of those, nine are female and six are male. Of the 15 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, three are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are less than 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

The boards of health recently reported that 19 of the 30 confirmed cases are linked to another case. Of the 30 cases, 28 are no longer symptomatic, and have been released from isolation.

This all comes as the daily number of confirmed cases and deaths of COVID-19 declines across the state. The state reported 208 newly reported cases and 48 newly reported deaths Sunday. The state has tested 765,965 total patients, with 101,276 positives, which includes probable positives.

The state also reports on probable cases. The total number of probable cases is 4,327, and the total number of probable deaths is 157.