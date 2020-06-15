Pandemic isn’t over

To the Editor:

The Vineyard was quiet just a month ago, and we were worried about what the summer would look like and how the economy of the Island would be affected. It was the same all over the world, not just the country. Memorial Day has come and gone, and we are coming up on the beginning of our typical crazy busy season, with July just weeks away. As I drive around I have noticed a discouraging trend of more than half of the people I see not following the recommended guidelines that we have been given by our state government, to wear masks in public and keep physical distance (who isn’t tired of the term “social distance?”). Most of us have stayed at home, been cautious of our exposure to others, and have been careful to stay safe and healthy. The coronavirus cases seem relatively low here, according to what has been reported. But “the season” is upon us, and consequently, the attitude of “I don’t have it, I’m fine,” and “It’s summer, let’s have fun!” mentality is apparent, allowing for an increase in risky behaviors, exhibited by both visitors and Islanders.

We don’t know for sure how the virus is transmitted, or how it will behave this summer. Even the public health experts admit they don’t know what the pandemic will be like, so they have given us sensible recommendations for taking care of ourselves and one another. We should all be taking care to stay healthy and be considerate of others.

What are we hearing on the Vineyard in terms of how to prepare and how to manage the virus, now that the pace of life has picked up? Crickets. The boards of health are overwhelmed with the myriad components that they must deal with: construction, landscaping, commerce, restaurants, etc. I read in the paper weeks ago that the boards of health were acting together, but they are not communicating to the public what they are doing. In the rush for businesses to get going again, there has been absolutely no coordinated Island response or guidelines given. The rules from one town to another should be uniform, so that you don’t have to wonder whether or not you “have to” wear a mask in Oak Bluffs or Edgartown. The leadership regarding this serious public health crisis has been severely lacking.

What we need is a coordinated public health policy, accompanied by a coordinated public health campaign, created by a public health committee with an appointed leader, with messaging constant and consistent to Islanders and visitors alike. There should be posters on the ferries with safety measures delineated for all to see. All shops should display standardized signs and maintain standardized protocols. Many more people are out and about now, strolling the sidewalks without masks, leaving no room for others to pass on the sidewalk or bike paths. Let’s not discuss the lack of safety down at the harbor in Oak Bluffs, where summer has arrived and people are behaving as if it’s the same old party as every year prior to this. It isn’t.

Who will step up to lead this effort? Once again, the Vineyard retreats to its territorial, independent ways, and it is not serving any of us well in this summer of the unknown. COVID-19 is dangerous and can be lethal. It is not something to be taken lightly or ignored. If only we could come together for once, for the sake of taking care of one another and living up to the idea of “community” that we celebrate as being one of the special things about the Vineyard.

Nicole Brisson

Edgartown