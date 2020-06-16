Polar Bears cancel season

To the Editor:

Thank you, MV Times, for including the Polar Bears of M.V. in your photo feature “Summer Lovin’: What We Love Most About the Upcoming Season” (June 11).

It is with much sadness that we are announcing that the M.V. Polar Bears’ 2020 season of activities is canceled. Our season runs from Fourth of July through Labor Day. We have made this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution, due to COVID-19 guidelines and the desire to keep everyone safe; the majority of our members are over the age of 65.

There will be no Polar Bears gatherings in 2020, which means:

No opening ceremony on Fourth of July

No potluck breakfast-on-the-beach on Mondays

No daily 7:30 am gathering of Polar Bears for the exercise circle

No daily 7:30 am gathering of Polar Bears to swim between the jetties

No closing ceremony on Labor Day

We thank everyone for their continued support and understanding during these unprecedented times, and look forward to resuming our Polar Bear activities in 2021.

Caroline Hunter

M.V. Polar Bears