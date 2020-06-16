Time to police masks

To the Editor:

I think it is a disgrace that social distancing and face masks are not being enforced in Oak Bluffs.

We have some of the finest police enforcement agencies here on the Island. Please keep up with this. Obviously the tourist trade is not at all concerned when they arrive here. Over the many years of being a resident on the Vineyard, I have seen so much disregard for our Island. Let’s all join together and keep Martha’s Vineyard safe during this horrible crisis.

Dean Farina

Vineyard Haven