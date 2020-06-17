17 days with no confirmed cases

It’s been 17 days since a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported on Martha’s Vineyard, as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across Massachusetts continue to decline.

On Tuesday, the hospital confirmed they have tested a total of 1,275 patients. Of those, 28 have been positive; 1,204 have been negative, and 43 are pending results. The boards of health, which aggregates confirmed cases tested off-Island, adds two additional cases, bringing the Island total to 30.There are currently no hospitalizations at the hospital, but three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been transferred off-Island.

Island Health Care (IHC), which is conducting testing at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has tested an additional 932 patients, with 0 positives, 830 negatives, and 102 pending results as of Monday. The community health center, in cooperation with Quest Diagnostics, town health agents, and others, is administering tests to whoever on the Island wants one.

The number of confirmed positives on the Island has stayed at 30 since the hospital reported a new confirmed case on May 31. Of those 30, 18 are male, and 12 are female. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, three are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Tuesday, the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases rose to 16, of which 13 were positive antibody tests, and three are symptomatically positive.

Of those, nine are female and six are male. The boards of health did not specify the gender of the newly reported positive antibody test on Tuesday. Of the 16 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, three are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70, and one has not been specified.

The boards of health recently reported that 19 of the 30 confirmed cases are linked to other cases. The report separates those linked cases into seven family/household groups that range from two to four people per household.

Of the 30 cases, 28 are no longer symptomatic, and have been released from isolation.

This all comes as the daily number of confirmed cases and deaths of COVID-19 declines across the state. The state reported 195 new cases Tuesday — a 108-case increase. The state has tested 719,236 total patients, with 105,885 positives, which includes 4,411 probable positives.

There were 18 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 7,665. The total number of probable deaths is 157.