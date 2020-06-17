The dos and don’ts of West Tisbury town meeting

West Tisbury’s annual town meeting will be held in Oak Bluffs, at the Tabernacle in Trinity Park on June 23 at 4 pm. Seating will be spaced at six feet apart unless family members from the same household sit together. Admittance to Trinity Park and to the Tabernacle will be contingent on wearing a mask.

“Voters will be asked to stand [six feet] apart while checking in at one of the three entrances, and asked to maintain safe distancing throughout the meeting and in the park,” according to a town press release. “We ask that voters respect the residents of the park and enter along Siloam Avenue, in the middle of the walkway, to keep distance from the cottage porches.”

No entry will be allowed through Circuit Avenue, Dukes County Avenue, or Lake Avenue. “Admittance to the Tabernacle will be limited to registered voters and individuals who have an article to be presented on the warrant,” the release states. “We ask that voters leave the park immediately upon completion of the meeting.”

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake stressed folks should park either in Sunset Lake Park or the designated handicap section. “I’d hate to see West Tisbury residents getting overtime tickets for attendance at a town meeting,” he noted.

Camp Meeting Association executive director C.J. Rivard said both Oak Bluffs, which just held its town meeting at the Tabernacle, and West Tisbury, have been “working really well and sharing ideas.”

Rivard praised the diligence West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand showed in planning the meeting.

Rand said registered voters who are interested in transportation to the meeting should call town hall at 508-696-0102 by 5 pm on June 18.