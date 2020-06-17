Light up the Playhouse windows

Children of all ages can participate in a community art project that fills theater windows with colorful creations. The resulting “Window Lites” exhibit at the M.V. Playhouse in Vineyard Haven will be viewable by the public from outside the building until late July. They welcome drawings, paintings, or collages with a seasonal theme on letter-size white paper. The artwork can be dropped off in a waterproof box that is mounted to the side of the theater. Visit mvplayhouse.org for a brief list of guidelines to share with the kids in your life, and then watch magic happen as they use art and imagination to express the feeling of summer.