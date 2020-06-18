Serpa narrowly wins reelection in Edgartown

Longtime selectman Margaret Serpa was reelected to her eighth term on the town’s highest ranking board in a close race Thursday, beating out challengers Juliet Mulinar and Joseph Monteiro.

The final tally was 353 votes for Serpa, 326 votes for Mulinare, and 55 votes for Monteiro.

In other election results, Fred Mascolo held on to his position with the planning board by securing 409 votes against opponent Robert Strayton’s 284.

Serpa has served on the board of selectmen since 1999.

Just over 22 percent of the town’s registered voters voted in Thursday’s election.

Voters overwhelmingly decided 529-162 to spend $650,000 in a complex land deal with the Boys and Girls Club. The deal, which has been months in the making, secures 4.67 acres of land for the town’s New Westside Cemetery.

The club reached a purchase and sale agreement with the family of Philip (“Jeff”) Norton last spring for a 21-acre parcel in a wooded area off Edgartown-West Tisbury Road for $2.8 million. The property is sandwiched between Sweetened Water Farm and town-owned land.

The club then approached the town, which was also looking at the property, and struck a deal to benefit the club, the town, and the Norton family.

In other ballot question votes, voters approved $400,000 for rebuilding and resurfacing town streets, and $350,000 for repairing town sidewalks.