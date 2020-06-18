Supreme Court rejects Trump’s DACA decision

The United States Supreme Court dealt the Trump administration another blow this week, this time rejecting President Donald Trump’s executive order to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

In a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court’s Democratic justices, the nation’s highest court found the Trump administration lacked a sound legal basis for ending the program started by President Barack Obama in 2012. Roberts wrote the bulk of the opinion and found that the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act and “and that the rescission must be vacated.”

While it’s a victory for DACA, the program’s future is not guaranteed.

“The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so,” Roberts wrote.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his dissent, writes that DACA was unlawful. “DHS created DACA during the Obama administration without any statutory authorization and without going through the requisite rulemaking process. As a result, the program was unlawful from its inception.”

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, applauded the court’s ruling. “The young people who came to this country as children with their family are Americans in every way except on a piece of paper,” he said. “They graduated from local schools, served in the military, and started small businesses. We are a stronger country because of them. Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a win for justice, empathy, common decency and a win for America.”

U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Bourne, also reacted to the decision. “The Trump Administration’s cruel, misguided decision to block path to citizenship for Dreamers who came to our country as children by no choice of their own has been struck down by SCOTUS. This was the only just outcome — an example of our system of checks and balances at its best,” Keating said. “Dreamers are a valuable part of our society. They are first responders, healthcare professionals, teachers – they are our friends and neighbors. Many, if not most, know no other home than this country. And they deserve to be treated for what they are — Americans.”

Keating is an original co-sponsor of a bill, H.R. 6, known as the Dream and Promise Act of 2019, which would expand the rights of Dreamers. He vowed to continue to support its passage so that immigrant children can be treated properly and protected. “Offering safety and security for those in need is the American thing to do,” he said.

When Trump made his decision in September of 2017, it was a blow to Island families. At that time, MVRHS world language teacher and MVTimes Brazilian columnist Juliana Germani described the scene in her classes of students being distraught by President Donald Trump’s decision to end the program that provides sanctuary to children brought to the United States.

DACA has shown for Island children as demonstrated in a piece written by Germani in 2015. At that time, 10 Brazilian young adults were looking at college opportunities, and working three jobs to help support a family.“My life has definitely changed because of the act,” a young man enrolled in college said at the time. “I wouldn’t be where I am now if I hadn’t qualified for it.”

It was President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order that provided sanctuary to the children of illegal immigrants brought to the United States. The name Dreamers was coined for those provided with work permits by the U.S. government.

According to the American Immigration Council Inc., there were 5,500 active DACA recipients in Massachusetts as of 2019 and 22,713 children have been granted DACA since 2012. Only 32 percent of the eligible immigrants in Massachusetts applied for DACA, according to the AIC.

Compare that to 2017 when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services statistics showed Massachusetts had 7,934 DACA recipients, and 6,903 DACA workers.

This is a developing story.