FedEx stalwart Sandy Fisher delivers herself to retirement

1 of 5

After 35 years of serving the Vineyard with FedEx, Sandy Fisher of West Tisbury has earned her retirement. On Friday she bid farewell to colleagues in the hangar-like building she’d long worked from at the Airport Business Park. Area operations manager Paul Hines and senior manager Greg O’Neil presented Fisher with a banner bearing her employee identification number. The number will be retired and hung for posterity, they said.

Hines said though he was Sandy’s manager, it was Fisher who ran the place.

FedEx was in a better place because of Fisher, O’Neil said.

“You set a standard of customer service that even exceeds FedEx’s expectations,” Boston district managing director James Seibel read from a citation. He added, “I thank you for being a consummate professional.”

Joined by her daughters Connie and Anya Toteanu and her grandson Riley Vousboukis, Fisher said she learned a key FedEx skill from her dad.

“He taught me right from when I was 12 years old on a Farmall A tractor to back into spaces,” she said.

Fisher later said she joined FedEx in 1985 after a five-year stint at Gull Air. She’s not sure what she’ll do with herself now with all the free time but said she loves to travel so when the pandemic eases, that might be in the cards.