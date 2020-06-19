Juneteenth march attracts hundreds

Hundreds of people are marching from Vineyard Haven to Oak Bluffs at this hour to commemorate Juneteenth.

The march began at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven and is headed across the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge toward a final destination at Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs.

Those marching are walking in the sidewalk and are carrying signs that say, “Silence equals violence,” “Defund the police,” “White privilege is when you have the luxury to stay quiet,” and others bear the names of victims of police brutality like George Floyd.

At Veterans Memorial Park, organizers sold “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts with a Martha’s Vineyard twist. The shirts include a picture of the Island with a black heart and the words, “United We Stand.”