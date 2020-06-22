Abutters resistant to recreational pot outlet

Marijuana entrepreneur Geoff Rose came before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission on Thursday as part of a review of an adult use cannabis outlet to be run by his firm, Patient Centric. The outlet will be colocated with Patient Centric’s West Tisbury medical dispensary at 510 State Road.

Much of the overview of the outlet came from Rose’s lawyer, Phil Silverman. Silverman gave commissioners an idea of the parking setup, attempting to speak to concerns raised by abbuters.

“You’re talking about 23 spaces,” he said. “Five are reserved for employees — that’s 18 for both your medical and your adult-use customers. Again because we can turnover customers easily every 15 minutes, having 18 spaces means that you have four times that. You have 72 spaces in effect at this site.”

Per a traffic impact statement, he said that at “weekday peak hour — the most you would see is 21 vehicles during that hour or about four or five every 15 minutes. On a Saturday the peak would be about 26 an hour — six, maybe seven every 15 minutes. So there’s more than adequate parking.”

Silverman also said the rush cannabis outlets first saw in Massachusetts “has calmed down substantially” now that novelty has worn off and availability has increased.

He said he expected the outlet to open “probably a year from now at the earliest.” and that in the leadup to that opening, as well as after the opening, Patient Centric will work closely with town officials. Initially, there will be police details and parking attendants, he noted. He expected those would be reevaluated after a month and Patient Centric would defer to town officials to see if they wish them to continue.

Commissioner Doug Sederholm, chair, asked if Patient Centric would enter into an “enforceable agreement” with West Tisbury that might allow the town to reduce the traffic by reducing the number of appointments, if need be.

Silverman replied that was “effectively what we’ve done in Tisbury” and such a thing could “easily” be done in West Tisbury too. He suggested it might be accomplished via a “special permit process or a memorandum of understanding.”

Rose noted the security lighting at the outlet is infrared and doesn’t emit light pollution “but does capture 24/7 anybody on that property.”

Abutter Constance Goodwin, who lives on Island Farms Road, expressed “major concerns” about parking, traffic, and security. Goodwin described herself as “intimately familiar with the property” and said getting 25 spaces on the lot would be doubtful and “extraordinary.” She said she expects a big increase in traffic and noted it can take ten minutes at the present time of year to turn onto State Road from Island Farms Road.

“It’s going to change the look and the character of the entire North Tisbury business district,” she said.

Abby Rabinovitz, co-owner of Tea Lane Associates, a real estate brokerage next to 510 State Road, said Tea Lane has been active on the Vineyard since 1967 and in their current location for 20 years.

“We are opposed to a recreational marijuana dispensary at that location,” she said, speaking for her company. “We are not opposed to a medical dispensary at 510 State Road, but this is the wrong location for recreational marijuana.”

Rabinovitz described the recreational outlet proposal as destined to have a negative impact on Tea Lane Associates and a negative impact on West Tisbury.

Nearby property owner Clarence “Trip” Barnes asked to speak and Sederholm questioned whether he could comment as a commissioner and an abutter but Barnes said he was not an abutter.

Barnes said he supported the facility and didn’t think there would be security problems and that traffic would not be worse than traffic in and out of Cronigs or Vineyard Gardens.

“I’m not against this at all,” he said.

Christopher Gorman, who said he was the son of Lois and John Gorman, abutters on Island Farm Road, spoke against the outlet.

“State Road is already one heck of a road to get in and out of,” he said. “I also think the people who are petitioning for this are really trying to downplay the traffic issues and the congestion that’s going to result from it.”

Chris Egan, an abutter to the growing facility on Dr. Fisher Road, spoke against the outlet as well.

“I think that we have to be aware that this is a highly disruptive business,” he said. “Just imagine Martha’s Vineyard with two liquor stores on it. I know they never like that analogy…”

Abutter Craig Minor said he wasn’t against the medical dispensary plan but “it’s already a pretty frightening situation with traffic” and he’s concerned about anything that would worsen traffic.

“This seems like the wrong location,” he said.

Sederholm learned from MVC staff comments that they were okay with Patient Centric’s traffic plan insofar as West Tisbury officials had a hand in modifying conditions based on what’s learned after the dispensary opens. However he pointed out the MVC has a responsibility to evaluate the outlet above the town level.

“We are charged with protecting regional interests,” he said. “This is a major road. Traffic on a major road is an important issue for us to consider.”

He questioned whether town officials should be solely burdened with evaluating the reasonableness and efficacy of traffic planning for the outlet.

The commissioner took no action on the outlet. Another leg of deliberation on it is slated for July 2.