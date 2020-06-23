Gomez defeats Loberg in Tisbury race

1 of 8

Former selectman Larry Gomez is back on the select board after defeating incumbent Melinda Loberg and political newcomer Melanie Englert.

During Tuesday’s election, 855 people turned out at the Emergency Services Facility to cast ballots — 24 percent of the town’s 3,527 registered voters.

There was a bit of drama as the polls closed about five minutes early because the polling machines indicated it was 8 pm. More than a half dozen voters missed out on their opportunity to cast ballots and one voter was mad, attempted to argue, but poll workers wouldn’t budge.

Gomez defeated Loberg by a vote of 421-368. Englert came in third with 45 votes, which is almost the amount of voters separating Gomez and Loberg.

Gomez was the only candidate at the polls when the votes were tallied. He said he was somewhat surprised by the results, but is ready to join the board again. “In my opinion I think some things need to move quicker,” he told The Times. “We need to be more decisive with decisions and get away from so many committees.”

Loberg faced some public criticism for her 2018 decision to abstain on a vote about the Tisbury School project. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Englert said she enjoyed her experience. “They’re both nice people. In terms of running against someone, that’s the hardest part,” she said. “It was an eye-opening experience. I would definitely do it again.”

Voters also approved the lone ballot question 662-176, a $6.4 million Proposition 2½ debt exclusion to pay for a sewer system expansion.

Every other seat on the ballot was unopposed. Jennifer Cutrer replaces Janet Packer on the school committee who decided not to run for reelection. She received 677 votes. Constance Alexander, another new candidate, was elected to the planning board with 662 votes taking over for Dan Seidman who retired after serving 12 years.

Town moderator Deborah Medders (712) and town clerk J. Hillary Conklin (739) were reelected to three year terms.

Here are the rest of the totals:

Town constable, Kenneth Barwick: 664

Assessor, Roy Cutrer Jr.: 705

Board of health, Jeffrey Pratt: 686

Finance committee, Jynell Kristal: 528

Finance committee, MaryEllen Larsen: 639

Finance committee, Sarah York: 582

Library trustee (3 years), Carolyn Ruth Henderson: 586

Library trustee (3 years), Sandra Johnson-Pratt: 611

Library trustee (3 years), Dennis Gene Agin: 550

Library trustee (2 years), Myra Stark: 662

MV Land Bank Commission, Nancy Weaver: 674

Water commissioner, David Schwab: 705

Isabel Gitten contributed to this report.