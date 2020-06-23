Hospital reports no new cases in four weeks

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard held at 33 Tuesday after a one case rise was reported at Island Health Care’s testing site the day before.

On Tuesday, in its fourth week without a new confirmed case, the hospital reported it has tested 1,453 patients. Of those there are 28 positives, 1,394 are negative, and 31 are pending results. There are currently no hospitalizations for COVID-19 at the hospital, but the hospital has transferred three patients with COVID-19 off-Island for treatment.

On Monday, IHC, which tests asymptomatic individuals, reported it had tested 1,506 patients with three positives, 1,407 negatives, and 99 pending results.

Of the Island’s 33 cases, 29 are no longer symptomatic and all positive cases confirmed before June 6 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation, according to a report from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health. There is one exception, a case that the boards of health have been unable to contact. Two cases confirmed last week are still being monitored by public health officials.

The 33 cases are the total COVID-19 cases reported by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Island Health Care (IHC), and the boards of health.

The boards of health have separately reported two confirmed cases. The boards of health have also linked 19 cases to another case. In all there are seven separate household groups where the boards of health could link positive cases.

Of the 32 cases, 20 are female, and 13 are male. Nine of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, seven are 20-29 years old, four are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Tuesday, the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases rose to 16, of which 13 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, nine are female and seven are male. The boards of health did not specify the gender of the newly reported positive antibody test on Tuesday. Of the 16 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70, and one has not been specified.