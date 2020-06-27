Ag Society offers lifetime memberships for limited time

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has brought back its lifetime membership cards for a limited time. For the month of July only gold card memberships will be on sale for $1000.

“These are extremely popular gifts for children and grandchildren,” Ag Society executive director Kristina West emailed.

At the close of July, “it’s going to be much more difficult to get your hands on one going forward,” West later said. Future lifetime membership, if ever offered again, will involve volunteer work, she said.

West encouraged folks to consider a regular membership to the Ag Society alternatively. An annual family membership runs $75.00. An adult membership is $30 and a junior membership is $15.00.

The fundamental difference between the lifetime gold card membership and regular membeship is the lifetime membership confers all the rights and privileges of a regular annual membership but it never needs to be renewed.

“Membership gives you a voice,” she wrote. “Members can attend monthly meetings, join committees, vote for trustees, and run for a seat on the Board. They are also our most treasured volunteers. Member benefits include free entrance to all four days of the fair, discounts and advanced reservations to other events, special invitation to the members only potluck for the fair poster reveal, use of the riding ring and much more.”