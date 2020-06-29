Legion will fly your flag

To the Editor:

As you know, many U.S. flags that have covered the casket of a loved one are sitting and collecting dust, or packed away someplace, as many families cannot use them and do not know what to do with such a large flag.

American Legion Post 257 receives many calls throughout the year as to just what can be done with the flag, as it is much too large for the flagpole at their residence. On July 1, we will be flying the flag in memory of Joseph O’Brien, U.S. Navy, WWII. We will fly his flag for the month of July.

If you have a flag that you would like the Legion to fly in your loved one’s memory, please put the name and branch of service and when they served on the white binding of the flag. You may call me with your request and to drop off the flag, at 508-693-4030.

Our post, along with the Tisbury Legion Pumper, will be putting up the flags on the Avenue of Flags on the Fourth of July.

Jo Ann Murphy, commander

American Legion Post 257