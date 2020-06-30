COVID-19 case closes Nancy’s for 24 hours

Erring on the side of caution, Nancy’s Restaurant closed Monday for a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to The Times by phone Tuesday, Nancy’s owner Doug Abdelnour said the employee, who was only recently hired, voluntarily took a test which came back positive Monday morning. The employee has been and continues to be asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Abdelnour added that the employee was told there is a chance the test was a false positive.

“We were not instructed to shut down. We shut down for 24 hours because we’ve read that in the guidelines,” Abdelnour said. “We have followed and have been following all of the [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines to a tee.”

Immediately after hearing about the result, Abdelnour said Oak Bluffs health agent Meegan Lancaster was contacted and the restaurant was closed down to be cleaned according to CDC cleaning guidelines.

It was also recommended that close contacts within six feet of the employee, with no masks, and for greater than 10 minutes should be tested, but Abdelnour said that criteria did not fit anyone at Nancy’s. The employee’s roommates have all been tested and they all received negative results.

After an intense cleaning, Abdelnour said the restaurant is back open and will continue to be diligent about cleaning and practicing proper protocols. He said the public can help out too.

“We’ve asked for help from the public as well because, I mean, it’s been no secret since reopening the Island has been relatively busy — especially Oak Bluffs Harbor — and we really need the public to help us continue to serve them,” Abdelnour said. “If they want that to happen wear your mask, respect social distancing, and we’re all just in this together.”