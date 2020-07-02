Bishop promoted to sergeant

1 of 3

Edgartown Police Officer William Bishop was formally promoted to Sergeant Wednesday, and is being assigned as a patrol supervisor.

Surrounded by family and friends, Bishop was sworn in as the department’s newest sergeant. Last year, Bishop was part of a group of officers who participated in a rigorous promotional process.

Bishop has been employed by the Edgartown Police Department since 2004, beginning as a traffic officer. In 2007, he became a special police officer, and was promoted to full-time police officer in 2010.

Bishop is a homegrown talent, having graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University, is a trainer for new department personnel, and is the manager and creator of several department community policing initiatives. He lives in Edgartown with his wife, Grace, and daughter, Olivia.