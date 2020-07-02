Sheriff’s Deputies receive COVID-19 service recognition

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Deputies and administrative staff received COVID-19 recognition pins from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association for their service during the pandemic. Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden presented the pins to the staff on Thursday.

Beginning on March 17, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department made operational changes in response to COVID-19. These changes included suspending in-person programs with outside contractors and volunteers, conducting no-contact inmate visits, suspending interagency transfers, and practicing video-based court appearances. The department also integrated COVID-19 screenings for employees and inmates, and practiced frequent sanitation and social distancing measures.

Ogden praised his corrections staff for maintaining a calm and secure environment for those in custody during the pandemic.

“[The Dukes County Sheriff’s Deputies] have adapted to and operationalized ever-evolving medical protocols and security measures that keep our justice-involved population, our staff, and our community healthy and safe,” Ogden said in a press release.

Ogden also recognized the telecommunicators of the DCSO Regional Emergency Communications Center for being the reliable conduit between the public and emergency services, and sending help to those in need.

“I thank my staff for their service, and am proud of their commitment to our core values of integrity, professionalism, and respect,” Ogden said.