SSA debt may not hurt Vineyard towns

Legislation passed the Massachusetts Senate Thursday that would put the burden of any deficit the Steamship Authority incurs for 2020 squarely on the commonwealth as opposed to port towns. The legislation, which came in the form of a budgetary amendment, was sponsored by State Senators Julian Cyr, D-Truro, Mark Montigny, D- New Bedford, and Susan Moran, D-Falmouth.

A farebox-dependent ferry service, the SSA has struggled with its cash flow in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and has projected a year end deficit possibly as high as $60 million, though the real number has been hard to peg. Per the SSA enabling act, the port communities of Barnstable, Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and New Bedford are responsible for deficits the SSA declares to the state treasurer at the end of the year.

The next step is for the senate and house to conference over variations in the budgets they’ve passed.

“We’re certainly extremely optimistic about this development,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said. “We’re thankful to the senators for their sponsorship. It’s the first step of many for this amendment and we’ll do whatever it takes to shepherd this along. We will continue to work with our state legislative delegation our federal delegation, and officials with Governor Baker’s executive office of administration and finance—we’ll continue to work with all three of those groups until we have a solution or solutions to our unique funding challenges this year but this is certainly a good first step.”