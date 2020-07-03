Cyr tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies

State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, he confirmed on his Twitter page Friday.

Cyr said he had had prior symptoms and was walked through how to stay safe with a public health nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association of Cape Cod.

“Fortunately no one else in my family got sick and my friends who also had symptoms have all recovered,” Cyr wrote on Twitter.

He also said it was encouraging to see public health infrastructure built to trace the virus.

Cyr could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The hospital’s total of positive cases remains at 29. The hospital has tested 1,725 people, with 1,676 testing negative and 20 tests are still pending.

At Island Healthcare site, there have been four positive tests out of the 2,799 people tested. There are 182 individuals awaiting test results.

The town of Aquinnah is also conducting self administered saliva tests. So far 27 people have been tested. None have come back positive, 19 are negative, and eight are pending results.

Test kits are provided by the Aquinnah board of health. They are available for pick up at the board of health office window at the Aquinnah Town Hall. The test can be taken at home and mailed to a lab for testing.

The boards of health have separately reported two confirmed cases.

The 34 cases are the total COVID-19 cases reported by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Island Health Care (IHC), and the boards of health.

Of the 34 cases, 20 are female, and 14 are male. Nine of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, seven are 20-29 years old, five are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Wednesday, the Island’s total number of presumed positives was 18, of which 15 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, 10 are female and eight are male. Of the 18 presumed positive cases, six are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.